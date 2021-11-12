Home

Sevens

Tuisova challenges young players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 13, 2021 8:34 am
[Source: FRU]

The Flying Fijians have set the benchmark for many aspiring players.

Flying Fijians winger Josua Tuisova knows his time with the Flying Fijians will come to an end and he wants to ensure he leaves a legacy behind for his country.

Dubbed “The Bus”, the Votua, Ba native is known for his hard-hitting tackles both in the 7s and 15s arena.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuisova who will start on the wing on Monday, says he will guide the young players in the team, but the onus is on them to go above and beyond and stamp their mark on the international stage.

“Now we are trying to help and challenge the aspiring to the new boys, and set a benchmark for them, that when they do don the national jumper they will go beyond what we’ve achieved.”

He adds rugby is like a religion in Fiji, and getting a win is important for the people back at home.

“The country has been ripped by the effects of the pandemic and we hope that seeing some form of rugby could bring a smile to the faces of all Fijians. We know what the country has been going through this past few months and we will play our hearts out on Monday.”

Wales will host Fiji in Cardiff on Monday at 3.15am.

