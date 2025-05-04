Tough start for Fijiana against clinical Aussies

[Source: HSBC Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side were handed a tough 26-5 defeat by Australia in their opening match of the LA 7s today.

Australia showed their intent from the kickoff, applying pressure early and striking first with a well-worked try.

Their defensive discipline and sharp attack kept Fiji pinned down for much of the first half, and they extended their lead to 12-0 by halftime.

Fiji struggled to break through Australia’s organised defence, with their efforts falling short of turning the momentum.

Australia capitalised on Fiji’s errors and added further tries in the second half to seal the win.

Fijiana managed to cross for a consolation try late in the game, but it was too little, too late against a dominant Australian outfit, who ran out 26-5 winners.

