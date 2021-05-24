Four unbeaten teams in final Super 7s Series leg

Four teams have remained unbeaten after the first day of the Mobil Fiji Rugby Union’s Super Sevens Series.

Police Blue, Raiwasa Taveuni, Wardens and Army won all their respective three pool games today.

Series leaders Police Blue defeated Stallions 24-19, Wadigi Salvo 36-5 and Police White 42-35.

Raiwasa Taveuni emerged as leaders in the pool of death, dismantling LAR Barbarians in their first match, outclassed Tabadamu in the second and thrashed Ratu Filise 28-7.

A 17-5 win over Eastern Saints ensured Army took the leading spot in Pool C.The team earlier thumped Nawaka 40-nil and thrashed Dominion Brothers 29-nil.

In pool B, Wardens edged Fire 10-7 to emerge as group leaders.

They earlier beat Uluinakau 26-7 and Navy 15-10.