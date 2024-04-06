They are proving worthy says Fuli

The input by his players in the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has pleased coach Saiasi Fuli.

Fuli’s team will feature in the quarter-final against USA at 7:34pm after having won the last pool match against Ireland 21-5.

Despite the absence of players like Sesenieli Donu and Reapi Ulunisau, Fijiana have put in a solid shift in Hong Kong.

Fuli says its about having faith in each squad member.

“We managed to test all our squad members and the next one is the quarterfinal and o oit’s getting really tough in every tournament.”

Fuli says making the last eight is just one part of the puzzle.

“We need to identify the talent out there in Fiji so we have a good system and good culture to develop the young players coming in and there’s a few others in our programs who are back in Fiji. We need to trust them.”

You can watch the Fijiana quarter-final match on FBC TV.