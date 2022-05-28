Tabu back for Fiji 7s

Kavekini Tabu [Source: hudl]

Last weekend at the Toulouse 7s in France marked the return of Sevuloni Mocenacagi but this week in London it’s his younger brother Kavekini Tabu.

The 27-year-old Nukuilau villager from Navosa is in the Fiji 7s 13 member squad for the London 7s which starts tonight.

Tabu who was one of the Fiji 7s traveling reserves to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games went to France earlier this year as a medical joker for Top 14 club La Rochelle.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has included Tabu in the final 13 for London and he has rested Joseva Talacolo and Mocenacagi.

Jeremaia Matana who was the 14th man last week will get some game time this weekend.

Fiji takes on Wales at 10 tonight followed by Spain at 1:06am tomorrow before wrapping up its pool games with USA at 4:35am.