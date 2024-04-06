Staying focused vital for Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana will face Ireland at 3:02pm

The Fiji Airways Fijiana head coach Saiasi Fuli says winning their second pool game against South Africa in the Hong Kong 7s was crucial for them.

Fijiana lost 19-12 against Australia despite a good effort before beating South Africa 24-7.

The side plays Ireland at 3.02pm today.

Fuli adds they have to regroup and review how they played their last two games.



He says that there are still areas they need to work on, such as their mental fitness in order to overcome their next opponent.

“We need to encourage the girls to be mentally tough, to have that confidence and to continue applying the pressure in pressuring situations.”



Fuli acknowledges that players tend to lose concentration despite starting during the game on a high.

He further mentions that they need to stay strong and be smart with every decision they make on the field in order to defeat Ireland.

