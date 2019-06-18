South Africa in difficult position at Hamilton 7s

World Rugby Sevens Series men’s leaders South Africa’s campaign at the Hamilton 7s may be over after losing to England 21-19 in their second pool match yesterday.

The loss meant the Springboks will now have to beat Kenya with maximum points and hope England loses to Japan in the final round of pool games.

Classic Dan Norton! He’s one of the fastest in the game.#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/e6z6VfrfQX — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020 Article continues after advertisement

South Africa shot to a 14-0 lead but England came back and scored three successive tries.

“Great endeavor. Great effort from the guys…”@Dan_Norton4 praises his team’s effort after @EnglandRugby beat the @Blitzboks 21-19 in a crucial Pool B match at the #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/FFZxZbtPcn — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

The Blitzboks managed to score another try but Justin Gedauld failed to convert it.

England will meet Japan at 10:51am tomorrow while South Africa plays Kenya 11:13am.