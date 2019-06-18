Home

South Africa in difficult position at Hamilton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 25, 2020 4:27 pm
South Africa's Muller du Plessis reaches for a ball in the air against England [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

World Rugby Sevens Series men’s leaders South Africa’s campaign at the Hamilton 7s may be over after losing to England 21-19 in their second pool match yesterday.

The loss meant the Springboks will now have to beat Kenya with maximum points and hope England loses to Japan in the final round of pool games.

South Africa shot to a 14-0 lead but England came back and scored three successive tries.

The Blitzboks managed to score another try but Justin Gedauld failed to convert it.

England will meet Japan at 10:51am tomorrow while South Africa plays Kenya 11:13am.

