Sevens

Series quarter-finalists confirmed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 10:24 pm

The quarter-finalists for Fiji Rugby’s Mobil Super Sevens Series has been confirmed.

The top eight teams from day one will tussle today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Series leaders Police Blues faces Fire who were placed second from Pool B.

Pool B toppers, Wardens is up against Police White.

Army who dominated Pool C will go head to head against the established Tabadamu side.

The high flying Raiwasa Taveuni side battles Seremaia Bai’s Eastern Saints.

In the women’s division, Mt Masada takes on Marist, Yasawa faces new comers Lilian Amazons, and it will be a tough battle between Police and Fire Warden in the third quarter-final.

Seahawks faces Lautoka in the fourth quarter-final.

The men’s cup quarter-finals begins at 11.32am.

