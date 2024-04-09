PM urges for continued support

Fiji team huddle before a game at Hong Kong Stadium[Source: World Rugby]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has made a call to all Fijians to keep supporting our national 7s side despite their outcome at the Hong Kong 7s.

Rabuka made this call after their unfavourable outing over the weekend.

He adds that supporting those that are representing our country is important.

“I am one, lose or win I am still there for them, I am still barracking for them and I urge everyone to stay behind them. We cannot have another national team,that is our national team. Let us be united in our support for them, patriotic about our sportsmen and women”.

Rabuka is urging everyone to be united and be there for both teams.

Both our national teams settled for in the 5th place at the Hong Kong 7s.