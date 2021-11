Nine new players make Dubai 7s team

The Fiji National Men’s and Women’s 7s squads for the Dubai 7s leg have been named.

Saiasi Fuli has included some new faces to the squad with the likes of Jeremaia Matana, Elia Canakaivata, Tevita Daugunu, Daniele Yaya, Iowane Teba, Filipe Sauturga, Manueli Maisamoa, Panapasa Qeruqeru, and Iowane Ratu.

Canakaivata and Rasaku were part of the extended squad member but have yet to make their HBSC 7s Series debut and will hope to big their big break as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Your Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team to Dubai.

See ⬇⬇⬇💥 pic.twitter.com/9pAY9pzljJ — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 13, 2021

Olympic gold medalist, Josua Vakurunabili and Waisea Nacuqu has also been named.

Fiji national squad members Terio Tamani, Kaminieli Rasuku, Kavekini Tabi and Joseva Tacolo has also been included in the mix.

For women’s, Fuli has maintained majority of the members of the Olympic bronze medal winning team with one new inclusion Adi Mereani Rogosau.

Captain Rusila Nagasau leads the pack with, Vasiti Solikoviti, Sesenieli Donu, Reijeli Daveua, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavenia Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi, Aloesi Nakoci Rogosau, Laisani Likuceva, Ana Maria Rogoca, and Mereula Toroki.