National side return Uprising 7s prize money

The National sevens team has returned the prize money to the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament organizers.

The side defeated Police 31-0 in the final and won $5000.

However, tournament organizer Ropate Kauvesi says the Gareth Baber coached side will not be taking the prize money.

Article continues after advertisement

This is not the first time the national side has done this as they did at the Uluinakau 7s two months ago.

Kauvesi says the money will be used for the development of football in Navua as well as the Uprising Sports Academy.

“Yeah that was a surprise and we are very grateful to them for doing that and along the way we’ve noted that they did the same at the Uluinakau 7s”.

The national side will feature at the Nawaka 7s in two weeks time.