Kunatani, Nacuqu in Dream Team

Fiji 7s player Semi Kunatani during the London 7s. [Source: World Rugby]

Two Fiji Airways Fijian 7s players are in the London 7s Dream Team.

Playmaker Waisea Nacuqu and Semi Kunatani booked a spot in the top 7s players after being voted by fans.

Nacuqu makes the cut again after being named in the Dream Team in the Toulouse 7s last week.

Other players on the team include three Australian’s Matt Gonzalez, Nick Malouf, Henry Paterson, New Zealand’s Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, and Ireland’s Terry Kennedy.

The Fiji 7s team now shifts its focus to the Oceania 7s and Commonwealth Games.