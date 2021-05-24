Home

Gollings commends new team for Dubai 7s effort

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 2, 2022 8:09 am

Newly appointed national 7s head coach Ben Gollings has his work cut out for him as he prepares to arrive in the country next Wednesday.

Rectifying the team’s Dubai 7s performance last month will be on the Englishman’s top agenda.

Gollings got a look at the team when he was in Dubai and says they did a good job for a team that was put together in less than a month.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“It was very important that I be in Dubai, I know it is a new looked team, there is a lot happening in rugby with a lot of players moving into the 15s space and overseas. It was a great opportunity to see these players play. I think they did a great job and there is a big learning curb jumping into two big tournaments like that.”

Gollings will be working with the national men’s team as they prepare for the Malaga 7s in Spain at the end of the month.

