Fijians are all related through rugby: Meli Derenalagi

Team work is what matters for the Fiji 7s side according to Captain Meli Derenalagi.

Derenalagi says they are feeling quite at home with the support they’ve been getting in Hamilton.

The former Queen Victoria School student says Fijians are related through rugby.

‘All Fijians around the world are there for us probably when we play in New Zealand it’s just feels like playing at home I think we will some pressure but we will try to play our hearts out all the supporters here are like family to us whether we related in blood or not but in heart and the game of rugby we are all related’.

He adds although the pressure is always there for the team, they will play their hearts out this weekend.

After putting up the hard yards, the defending champions are hungry for the win.

‘I can tell the key to our success in within the boys. How we bond together as brothers. Because if we stay together, bond together and if someone falls down, we all fall down.For me the boys and bond we share together has been good we have done the hard yards we are just waiting to deliver it and we are hungry for a win here in New Zealand’.

The Fiji 7s will play against Samoa at 12.47pm today and then meet Australia at 6.35pm.

They will take on Argentina in their final pool match at 11.57am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will tackle England at 9:58am today before meeting China at 3:36pm and they play New Zealand at 9:35am tomorrow.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.