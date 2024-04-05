Good start halted as Australia wins

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has been defeated 12-19 by Australia in their first Hong Kong 7s outing this afternoon.

Their defense remained strong, consistently pressuring the Australians, but they lost possession multiple times.

Former secondary school sprint queen Heleina Young scored in the opening minute, followed by the captain, Raijieli Daveua, who increased the lead with unsuccessful conversion attempts.

Faith Nathan’s try for Australia narrowed the gap to 12-7 by halftime.

In the second half, Australia surged forward with tries from Shani Smale and Maddison Levi to defeat Fiji.

Their next game will be at 7:11 tonight against South Africa before they face Ireland at 3:01 pm in their last pool game tomorrow.

The Fiji 7s team plays their first game at 9:29 tonight before taking on Canada at 12:32am.

Their last pool game will be at 5:42 pm.