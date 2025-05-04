Fijiana snatch dramatic last-minute victory over France

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

A clutch last-minute try by Verenaisi Bari secured a thrilling 26-22 win for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s over France in their second match at the LA 7s this morning.

The Fijiana side started with intent, combining sharp attacking play with resolute defense to keep the French side under pressure throughout.

Their teamwork and composure under pressure were key to overcoming a strong challenge from the French.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau opened the scoring with a well-finished try, setting the tone early for the Fijiana.

Lavena Cavuru was outstanding in the middle of the park, crossing for a quickfire double to put Fiji in the driver’s seat midway through the contest.

However, France fought back strongly, leveling the scores in the dying minutes.

With the clock ticking down, Verenaisi Bari showed nerves of steel, cutting through the defense to score the match-winning try in the final moments.

Cavuru and Kelerayani Luvu were reliable with the boot, adding the crucial conversions that made the difference.

Fijiana meets USA next at 1.02 pm.

