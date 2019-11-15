Fijiana lose to China with six players

The Fijiana have lost their second match at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand.

Fiji was beaten by China 19-12.

Roela Radiniyavuni copped a red card just after two minutes into the match and really tested Fiji’s character throughout the game.

Captain Raijieli Daveua managed to score on the stroke of halftime with both teams tied at five-all.

Fijiana Coach Saiasi Fuli reminded the players during the halftime break to play smart and work twice.

Olympian Lavenia Tinai put Fiji in the lead after halftime with a converted try.

China then stretched Fiji’s defense with some patience build up before scoring their second try for a 12-all scoreline.

Fiji had some scoring opportunities but just couldn’t execute it.

The Chinese took advantage of the extra player and exposed the tiring Fijiana defense in the dying seconds of the match.

The Fijiana earlier beat England 26-19 in their first pool match this morning.

They will play New Zealand in their final pool match at 9:35am tomorrow.