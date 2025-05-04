Fiji suffers narrow miss in second pool game

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side endured a tough morning at the LA 7s, falling 15-14 to Australia in a nail-biting second pool match, their second consecutive loss after being beaten by New Zealand earlier.

Fiji started brightly once again, showing their trademark speed and skill, but their inability to sustain momentum over the full match continued to haunt them.

After a fast and promising opening, cracks began to show, allowing Australia to work their way back into the contest.

Terio Tamani was the standout for Fiji, scoring twice and converting both tries to keep his side firmly in the hunt.

His sharp instincts and footwork lit up the first half, giving Fiji hope of a much-needed rebound after their earlier setback against the Kiwis.

However, Australia’s resilience shone through.

James Turner’s two tries and a decisive effort from Maurice Longbottom swung the match in the Aussies’ favour as they soaked up Fiji’s pressure and made the most of their opportunities.

Fiji will meet Spain at 12.13 pm.

