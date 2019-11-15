Home

Sevens

Fiji overcomes Samoa in Hamilton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 25, 2020 1:07 pm
Samoa's Va'a Apelu Maliko scores against Fiji at the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby 7s]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s has beaten Samoa 19-12 in their first match at the Hamilton 7s.

Samoa struck first inside the first minute through their captain Tomasi Alosio with a converted try.

But Fiji got their act together and made a few crucial turnovers before Jerry Tuwai ran in for a try with both teams locked at 7-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji defended well for about two minutes and was rewarded with their second try to Vilimoni Botitu as they led 12-7 at halftime.

Samoa started strongly in the second spell with a try converted try to Joe Perez and the score was all level at 12-all.

The national side then put a few phases together resulting in their third try to Aminiasi Tuimaba which was converted by Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji’s next match will be at 6.35pm today against Australia.

They will then take on Argentina in their final pool match at 11.57am tomorrow.

In another match in Fiji’s pool, Australia thrashed Argentina 38-7.

Looking at other results today, Canada defeated Ireland 26-7, France beat Spain 21-17, Kenya lost to England 19-24 and South Africa thrashed Japan 31- 5.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland21 - 26CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance21 - 17SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya19 - 24EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa31 - 5JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina7 - 38AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji19 - 12SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

