Fiji overcomes Samoa in Hamilton 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s has beaten Samoa 19-12 in their first match at the Hamilton 7s.

Samoa struck first inside the first minute through their captain Tomasi Alosio with a converted try.

But Fiji got their act together and made a few crucial turnovers before Jerry Tuwai ran in for a try with both teams locked at 7-all.

Fiji defended well for about two minutes and was rewarded with their second try to Vilimoni Botitu as they led 12-7 at halftime.

Samoa started strongly in the second spell with a try converted try to Joe Perez and the score was all level at 12-all.

The national side then put a few phases together resulting in their third try to Aminiasi Tuimaba which was converted by Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji’s next match will be at 6.35pm today against Australia.

They will then take on Argentina in their final pool match at 11.57am tomorrow.

In another match in Fiji’s pool, Australia thrashed Argentina 38-7.

Looking at other results today, Canada defeated Ireland 26-7, France beat Spain 21-17, Kenya lost to England 19-24 and South Africa thrashed Japan 31- 5.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.