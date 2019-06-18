Fiji may have to wait until 2023 to host World 7s Series tournament

Fiji may have to wait until 2023 to host New Zealand’s leg of the Sevens World Series.

Next year’s event is shifting from Hamilton to another New Zealand city but not Fiji.

Speaking to stuff.co, New Zealand Rugby chief rugby officer Nigel Cass, says the governing body initially hoped to take the sevens to Fiji as soon as next year.

Cass confirmed Hamilton would be hosts again in 2022 but revealed a tournament in Fiji, the spiritual home of sevens, could not happen next year because of a lack of infrastructure.

Cass said they were working with the stakeholders in Fiji and were really hopeful of getting a tournament in Fiji for next year.

He said there were a “number of options” for hosts in New Zealand next year but wouldn’t expand on which cities had expressed an interest.

Cass said the Fijian fans have packed the stands and made all the noise for a wonderful atmosphere, so taking the sevens to Fiji would be a special occasion for the game.

He added the New Zealand Sevens would be nothing without the Fijians and their phenomenal wave of supporters in blue and white brings the whole weekend to live.

According to Cass, NZR would do everything they can to host the sevens in Fiji in 2023 and insisted not holding it here next year was not postponing a Fijian tournament forever.

He said in some ways, the Hamilton tournament is the Fijian tournament as they share the hosting rights because of the make-up of the crowd and the noise they make.

But he said Fiji need infrastructure, training facilities, and a large enough stadium, which could be temporary, but it’s still a lot of work.

He said hosting the tournament closer to the international airport in Nadi would probably be the better option than having it in Suva.

