Fiji 7s out of Spain leg

The Fiji Men’s 7s team will now not travel to the Sevilla 7s next weekend after several players in the team tested positive for COVID during their exit swab yesterday.

Due to the increasing number of cases, Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed neither the Men’s nor the Fijiana Women’s teams will participate in Spain.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says only one player from the men’s team tested had positive during the day four tests.

He adds they were very confident of sending the team for the Seville 7s, provided all the other players test negative in the exits tests yesterday but the results of the test had other players and management in both camps test positive.

Hence, making it impossible to travel to Spain with a full team.

O’Connor says the players and management who initially tested positive have now tested negative and that all the players and management staff who have now tested positive are all well and remain asymptomatic.