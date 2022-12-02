Double for Nayacakalou and Naduvalo

The Fiji 7s team schooled Uruguay 52-0 in its first pool match of the Dubai 7s tournament.

The national men’s side showed their dominance in the first half scoring four tries to none.

Jeremaia Matana forced a turnover at the ruck, Fiji spread the ball wide with Joseva Talacolo slicing through the park before releasing to Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s restart game is looking more solid with Nacuqu chipping it short in time for Bukayaro who danced around the defenders to cross over for Fiji’s second try.

Nacuqu sent the following restart long as Manueli Maisamoa and Naduvalo gave chase.

Naduvalo forced the turnover, winning a penalty for Fiji before and Maisamoa took a quick tap and dived over the try-line.

Naduvalo scored Fiji’s fourth try in the last few minutes of the first half to lead 26-0.

Fiji scored four more tries in the second half, one to Nacuqu, Tira Welagi and a double to Paula Nayacakalou to seal the big win.

The national side faces New Zealand at 10.11pm.