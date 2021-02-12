Dominion Brothers to replace suspended Police White in 3rd leg of Super Series

The Dominion Brothers will now fill the slot left vacant by the suspended Police White team in the third leg of the Super 7s Series at Ganilau Park in Savusavu.

The Police White side has been suspended due to the incident whereby Police White rep Watisoni Sevutia threw punches at Raiwasa Taveuni player Manueli Maisamoa in the second leg of the Super 7s Series at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The inclusion of the Dominion Brothers team into the third leg has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Meanwhile, Cakaudrove 7 Selection is the 15th team that will feature at the third leg while Macuata 7 Selection will be the 16th team.

O’Connor confirmed that the two teams have secured their places after the qualification tournament at Ganilau Park yesterday.

Cakuadrove Selection will be known as North 1 while Macuata Selection will be called North 2.

Pool A consists of Police Blue, Ratu Filise, Wardens and the new comers North 1.

Dominion Brothers is in Pool D with Uluinakau, Eastern Saints and BLK Stallions.

Raiwasa Taveuni heads Pool C with Army, Tabadamu and North 2 while Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians leads Pool D with Wadigi Salvo, Nawaka and Fire.

The 3rd Leg of the Super 7s Series kicks off 8.30am at Savusavu’s Ganilau Park on Friday and Saturday.