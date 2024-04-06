Close win sees Fiji through to quarters

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will meet New Zealand in the Hong Kong 7s Cup quarter-final after beating France 14-7 in their last pool match.

Coach Osea Kolinisau used the same starting lineup against Canada last night.

It was a scrappy start for the Vatemo Ravouvou captained side with two successive penalties inside their 22 inside the first two minutes.

France did their homework and pressured Fiji and never gave them any chance.

Fiji’s break came in the 6th minute when rookie Joji Nasova made a clean break before linking up with Ravouvou who gave to Ponipate Loganimasi and he finished it off.

Loganimasi copped a yellow card in the second half for a deliberate knock on.

France took advantage and scored a converted try to lock the game up 7-all with three minutes to play.

Napolioni Bolaca scored the winning try.