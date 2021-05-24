Clean sweep victory for Police, crowned Super Series champs

Fans were treated to some class 7s action at the ANZ Stadium when the top two unbeaten teams in the fourth leg of Fiji Rugby’s Super Series battled in the final.

The game was physical from the first whistle as spectators were on the edge of their seats cheering for their team.

Police Blue were ruthless in attack and defense gaining much of the possession beating the Raiwasa Taveuni side 14-nil.

The first try came from Rusiate Matai after some nice build up play from the Police.

The Series champs spread the ball out wide seeing Filipe Sauturaga danced around a few defenders creating space for Matai to run through for a try.

A successful penalty by Waisea Nacuqu saw Police lead 7-nil.

Captain Suliano Volivoli scored the match winning try in the second half and was enough to seal the win.

Raiwasa Taveuni had their chances to score but just couldn’t quite get their combination right.

Police walks away with $20,000 while Raiwasa Taveuni receives $10,000.

Wardens finished third edging Tabadamu 14-12 and will take home $5,000.