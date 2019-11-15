Black Ferns captain frustrated over NZR lack of communication

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini has expressed frustration over a lack of communication between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been little word on a post-COVID kick-off for the women’s game from NZR, despite plenty of talk about Super Rugby Aotearoa, the All Blacks calendar, the National Provincial Championship and the return of community rugby.

Hirini pressed NZR for better communication on behalf of several committees she was part of during the lockdown, saying many athletes have been left in the dark.

Article continues after advertisement

NZR CEO Mark Robinson denied there was a disconnect between the organization and the women’s game.

Robinson pointed to the next month’s return of Super Rugby Aotearoa as a competition that could start providing much-needed revenue to assist NZR in getting more clarity about a resumption of important women’s tournaments.