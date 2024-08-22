FSSRU preps for Deans finals

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua says the association has held a total of three meetings with their games committee to ensure the smooth operation of the Vodafone Deans Trophy finals this weekend.

Muamua says since all matches will be held on the main ground at the HFC Bank Stadium, he expects little to no disturbance to the players and fans attending the finals.

Despite this, he says they will be beefing up police presence at the grounds to ensure the safety of all spectators, team management, and officials.

“We’ve had three meetings with our games committee which includes OHS, police, and Fiji Sports Council just to get things organized properly so that we have a smooth flow in the games. And this week, rest assured, the games will be inside the stadium so we expect very little disturbance to the players.”

The finals will see Ratu Kadavulevu School take on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in the under-14 grade at 8am while Marist Brothers High School meet Suva Grammar School in the the under-15 at 9:05am.

Lelean Memorial School will be facing SGS in the under-16 finals at 11:25am while Marist faces RKS for the under-17 title at 12:50pm.

The under-19 grade will be a historic one as Lami High School, will be competing in their first Deans finals where they will be playing QVS at 2:20pm.

As for the climax of the tournament, which is the under-18 division, Nasinu Secondary School will be facing defending champions QVS at 5:30pm.

The Weet Bix Raluve finals will be at 10:15am with Niusawa Methodist battling Sigatoka Methodist College in the U16 and at 3:50pm, ACS meets Natabua in the U18.