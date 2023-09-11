World Rugby announces steps to ease fans' stadium woes

[Source: Reuters]

World Rugby is to add extra volunteers at Stade de Marseille and promised better communication with supporters to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s scenes outside the venue when thousands of fans battled to gain entry ahead of England’s victory over Argentina.

Many supporters missed the start of the game due to delays at entry points and the same was true earlier in Bordeaux, with hundreds of Ireland fans still battling to get into the stadium as their game against Romania kicked off in 35 degree heat.

World Rugby did not address the chaos at that venue, but said in a statement on Sunday measures have been put in place to make access to Stade de Marseille easier for supporters.

These include more volunteers to direct fans to the correct entry points, improved communication around transport links to the venue and more food and drink options inside the ground.

Reuters reporters saw long queues of fans milling around outside the stadium gates within minutes of kickoff as England beat Argentina 27-10 on Saturday, and empty seats as the game got underway.

Fans posting on social media blamed the city’s tram system, which was overloaded hours before kickoff and could not cope with the volumes of supporters trying to reach the stadium.

The organisational woes will be an embarrassment for French authorities as they prepare to host the summer Olympics next July in Paris.

The scenes also had echoes of the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, which was delayed by 36 minutes with thousands of Liverpool fans trapped outside.

Organisers UEFA originally blamed the fans before apologising after an independent report into the affair found UEFA was primarily responsible for the chaos.