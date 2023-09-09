We're not favourites, we're humble: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui acknowledges that as a developing country, they cannot be considered favourites compared to developed countries.

However, this does not affect their preparation or mindset.

Raiwalui emphasizes the team’s humility and their focus on one week at a time stating they will only focus on the game against Wales and nothing beyond that.

The team has worked hard throughout the eight-week campaign and is fully prepared for their first game against Wales.

They understand the challenge posed by Wales, a highly experienced team, and eagerly anticipate the match.

