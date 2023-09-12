We need to keep the ball: Botia

[Source: World Rugby]

Robust Levani Botia says they need to keep the ball more in hand in the upcoming Rugby World Cup games.

Botia and the Flying Fijians lost 26-32 to Wales in France this morning and he says Fiji can play better than that.

He signals that it was the silly mistakes that let them down and need to keep the ball a little bit longer.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Semi Radradra was Fiji’s best-carrying player with a total of 160 metres, while Ilaisa Droasese managed 157m.

Viliame Mata managed 22 carries with Droasese with 19.

Albert Tuisue managed seven tackles along with Sam Matavesi and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.