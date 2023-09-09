Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Ireland captain and flyhalf Johnny Sexton celebrated becoming his country’s oldest player by notching 24 points in a rousing 82-8 win over Romania in his side’s opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match in blazing sunshine.

The Irish recovered from the shock concession of an early try to roar back, with Sexton scoring two tries and kicking seven conversions to leave him needing 10 points to overtake Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s top scorer.

Standing with his hands on his hips, Sexton appeared to show no signs of a hand injury sustained when touching down for his first try, and he came out for the second half to rack up more points in his quest to overtake O’Gara.

Sexton was making his first appearance since suffering a groin injury in Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England in March, and he was banned for three games after an angry confrontation with officials after the European Champions Cup final in May.

