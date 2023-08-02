Two hours travel for fans to watch training

Close to 1000 fans packed the ground where the Fiji Water Flying Fijians had their first training run in Pornic, France.

Pornic which is a municipality of over 17,000 people is hosting the national side ahead of its Test against France on Sunday.

Some fans travelled more than two hours from La Rochelle which 186 kilometres away to watch their favourite player, Levani Botia.

Top 14 stars Jiuta Wainiqolo, Botia, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova and Vinaya Habosi were the crowd favourites.

Botia was the last player to board the team bus after training as had to take selfies, sign autographs and chat with fans.

For Jean Sébastien Rauwel who follows Racing 92 came with his dad and son.

Rauwel says he’ll definitely watch the game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the second group of players arrived at the team hotel early this morning.

Fiji plays France at 7:05am on Sunday.