Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash

[Source: Reuters Sports]

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday, but is expected to recover for their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on Sept. 23.

Etzebeth went off after 26 minutes of the Springboks’ 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, and will definitely sit out the meeting with Romania this coming weekend. It is likely he would have been rested in any event.

But he is expected to return to meet Ireland – another heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the world rankings.

South Africa have no other injury concerns in their camp following the bruising battle with the Scots.’

