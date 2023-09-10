Special moment for Big T

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta will make his Rugby World Cup debut with his mom on the grandstand tomorrow.

The New Zealand-born Naitasiri man never thought his mom would make it to France.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui named the man they call ‘Big T’ to partner Isoa Nasilasila as a lock against Wales.

Article continues after advertisement

Cirikidaveta’s family, friends, and a small community called Te Araroa in New Zealand, where he was born, raised funds to send his mom to the World Cup.

He says it’ll definitely be a special moment, especially when he lines up for the national anthem.

“I’ve got mixed emotions; I’m really happy and really excited for her, especially since this is her first time out of New Zealand.” I definitely want to put my best performance in every game; it definitely might build a couple of tears during the national anthem, but I’m there to do a job, and I’ll keep on doing it every week in and out.”

His mom’s presence will surely give Cirikidaveta that extra boost of confidence.

Proud mother Vicky Nukunuku, who left New Zealand for the first time on Wednesday, says she’s proud of how far her son has come.

“It has always been a dream of his since he was young to don that jersey, and now that he’s been given that opportunity, I know that he will give it his all.”

The Flying Fijians play Wales tomorrow at 7 a.m. in Bordeaux.

Click Here for more on RWC