Shocking exclusions in Wallabies World Cup squad

Quade Cooper (left), Michael Hooper.

Two Wallabies veterans have been axed from Australia’s rugby World Cup squad.

Long-serving captain Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper have been cut from Eddie Jones 33-member squad.

Hooper’s lingering calf injury has forced Jones to overlook Australia’s longest-serving captain.

Article continues after advertisement

Lock Will Skelton now takes the captaincy role while halfback Tate McDermott serves as vice-captain.

A touch of Fijian influence is seen in the squad with six players with links to Fiji making the cut.



From left: Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Jones has included Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Rob Valetini, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Langi Gleeson in his squad.

Of the 33, 25 will be attending their first ever World Cup.