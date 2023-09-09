Senior players to ensure goal is achieved at RWC

Mesake Doge.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians senior players are taking a leading role in ensuring the team does not lose sight of their goal at the Rugby World Cup.

Despite some devastating news in camp, the coaching staff and leaders in the squad are steadfast in their approach to their first game.

Assistant coach Seremaia Bai says the last few days have not been easy for our side but the approach is the same despite losing one of their key players.

“We have leaders in the team that we are confident can do a good job for us as they have in the previous weeks so it’s no different to any games. We’re changing players and rotating. I have confidence in the team.”

One of the leaders stepping in is Mesake Doge who believes they have what it takes to compete with the best.

“We trust in what our situation is like the boys coming up and especially people who are going to get included they will blend well. The boys are strong and are very tied together so they will blend in well. We will see to it that we help them in any way we could to help us achieve what we’re here to do.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians team was announced last night with only one change to the line-up where Teti Tela gets the nod to don the number 10 jumper.

Fiji faces Wales at 7am on Monday.

