Saukuru wishes Flying Fijians well

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, sends their warmest wishes and unwavering support to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians ahead of their upcoming Rugby World Cup match against Wales.

Saukuru, as the Minister for Youth and Sports, commends the players for their exceptional discipline, dedication, and perseverance.

He emphasizes that they not only represent Fiji but also serve as role models for aspiring athletes across the nation.

He believes that their performances showcase the immense talent within Fiji’s youth and expresses confidence in their ability to continue making the nation proud.

The entire nation stands behind the team and believes in their capacity to overcome any challenge and embody the true spirit of Fijian rugby against Wales tomorrow.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports extends its sincerest best wishes for an exciting match and ultimate success.

Saukuru says the Ministry of Youth and Sports will continue to support and celebrate their achievements, both on and off the field.

