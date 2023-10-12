Ratuniyarawa for Mayanavanua

Api Ratuniyarawa.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians coaching team will bring in Api Ratuniyarawa as a replacement for Temo Mayanavanua.

Mayanavanua was injured in the first half of Fiji’s game with Portugal.

Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Seremaia Bai confirms in a press conference this morning that Ratuniyarawa will join them soon.

Ratuniyarawa has featured in two World Cups and he was part of the squad until French Top 14 club Bayonne signed him as a medical cover in July.

It was a hard decision for the Nadroga man but it was a decision he made that was best for his family.



Temo Mayanavanua.

Mayanavanua is the third player ruled out for Fiji at this World Cup.

Other players who were injured in France were Caleb Muntz and Jone Koroiduadua.

The Flying Fijians play England on Monday at 3am.