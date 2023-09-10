Raiwalui reads Wales between the lines

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says the Welsh will look into areas they can attack the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their first encounter at the Rugby World Cup in France.

He adds that they obviously have a very good tactical game, including kick and chase and set-pieces, and they’ll be looking to put pressure on some of those areas.

Raiwalui had previously spent some time playing in Newport, where his youngest son was born, and while comparing the two teams, he understood their culture was quite similar in terms of family.

He says this Fiji team is different from the rest as they’ve worked on certain areas that have traditionally been weaknesses in the past.

Meanwhile, Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw understands that though Fiji is trying to create history, their main focus right now is on the defence.

“Thinking now, we’ve really got to be physical; we’ve got to take some bruises tomorrow, but yeah, it’s going to be a huge effort, you know, just talking about this Fiji team. I was at Twickenham a couple of weeks ago, and they were impressive. It’s a massive challenge for us, but we’re really looking forward to the defensive point of view.”

Forshaw adds that his side will really need to be alert when they take on the physical Fijians.

He says while they are excited for the challenge, they look forward to what Fiji will bring to the table.

Fiji takes on Wales at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

