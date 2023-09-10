Raiwalui confident in Flying Fijians squad

Fiji Water Flying Fijians side.

The coach of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, Simon Raiwalui, has been unwavering in his confidence in the squad he assembled right from the start.

Raiwalui expresses satisfaction with the team’s thorough preparation and emphasizes that every player had a fair opportunity to earn their spot.

He further indicates that the team will adopt a similar approach to the one that led to their historic victory against England as they face Wales tomorrow morning.

“I’m sure like all teams we’ll be keeping a few things under our belt specifically for the opening game. We understand there will be some other challenges there. I think they will look to take us in the areas that obviously they think we are susceptible to and obviously we will look to impose our game as well.”

Raiwalui says putting out a good team was difficult but he remains steadfast in his selection.

The coaching staff have faith that 15 will start and 23 will finish the game.

Fiji takes on Wales at 7am tomorrow in Bordeaux France.

