Play like a Fijian, Raiwalui reminds team

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has had a consistent mantra since day one in camp, “Play Like a Fijian”.

This philosophy takes centre stage as we approach the Fiji vs. Wales showdown at the Rugby World Cup.

He describes this unique style of play as the essence of Fijian rugby, setting them apart from other teams.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

Raiwalui emphasizes to his players that when they embody the Fijian approach on the field, everything else will naturally fall into place.

“Traditionally that’s the offloading, the quick touch, the one touch, aggressive ball carriers, the contact, our set-piece. So that’s what I’ve really pushed, to play like a Fijian. The other things will come.”

Assistant coach Glen Jackson expresses unwavering confidence in the squad members they believe can lead them to greater heights in this year’s World Cup.

“With where we’re at I think in terms of the squad we’ve got some great leaders, people that have played all over the world so in terms of our leadership I thought they are very stood up and taken over in driving our tank in where it needs to be.”

Wales has conducted thorough research and is well-prepared for their opening match tomorrow.

According to Wales prop Gareth Thomas, they anticipate facing a formidable and physically strong Fijian side.

“Yeah we are looking forward to the physicality of it all and we’re really excited for tomorrow’s physicality of the game and I think every game is going to be the same and I think this World Cup is going to be about the physicality and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The match kick-offs at 7am.

