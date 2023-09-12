Games like this makes us better: Raiwalui

Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji leads the Cibi during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales. [Source: World Rugby]]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians were met with a challenging and high-intensity game in their first Rugby World Cup pool match that could potentially benefit their team.

Coach Simon Raiwalui shared in a post-match press conference that games like the one against Wales yesterday can enhance the team’s overall performance.

Raiwalui emphasizes the physicality, demand, and intensity of competing against top-tier teams at the highest level, which can push his men to their limits.

“These are the games that we want to play more often. I think the more often we get these games, the better we get. I think that consistency of matches, playing at the highest level. I think the Flying Fijians have shown that we improve every time we play.”



Head Coach, Simon Raiwalui.

Raiwalui says now that they have their learnings on the board, they will go back to review and be better.

The 32-26 loss to Wales means the Flying Fijians will need to win their remaining pool matches to strengthen their chances of making the quarterfinals.

They face Australia next Monday at 3.45 a.m.

