RWC 2023
Flying Fijians in France: 12/9/23
FBC News
News Team
[email protected]
September 11, 2023 9:06 am
Fiji Water Flying Fijians supporters gather outside Stade De Bordeaux Stadium.
Flying Fijians fall in thriller
Flying Fijians in France: 12/9/23
Flying Fijians videos: 11/9/23
Fatal collision in Tavua claims one life
FCCC to monitor rice prices
Diarrheal outbreak confirmed in Nacaci, MoH responds
Fiji has learned from mistakes: President
Villagers undertake climate-smart agriculture training
Naiqama reappointed FBS CEO
Fiji committed to strengthening regional supply chains
Applications open for Tuition-Only Scholarships
Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns over kiss
Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival
World Rugby announces steps to ease fans' stadium woes
Morocco survivors seek aid as earthquake toll passes 2,100
Flying Fijians in France: 11/9/23
Basketball Germany beat Serbia to win World Cup for first time
Three more bodies found after Greece storm, raising toll to 14
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey help 49ers dominate Steelers
Springboks open RWC with a win over Scotland
Russia stages overnight drone attack on Ukrainian capital
Dutch come from behind to end Irish hopes in Euro qualifiers
New High Commissioner ready for PNG role
Malaysia among top ten trading partners of Fiji
Dutch police detain 500 activists on second day of climate protests
India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil
Japan down brave Chile to take World Cup Pool D lead
Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon' after England overcome Argentina
England's Curry to appear before judicial committee on Tuesday
Fijiana go down to Japan in first Test
Knights beat Raiders in extra-time thriller
Saukuru wishes Flying Fijians well
Play like a Fijian, Raiwalui reminds team
Many in Marrakech sleep outdoors for second night
One job at a time for Fijiana
Suva back to winning ways
Fans unite in spirited support for Flying Fijians
Mexico fights back to 2-2 draw with Socceroos
Many in Marrakech sleep outdoors for second night
GR Group director hits out at Tikoduadua
Missing child found, police to conduct further investigation
SCGC focuses on regularizing farming equipment
Raiwalui confident in Flying Fijians squad
Rise in diarrhea cases, MoH conducts investigation
UK commits $2 billion to UN-backed climate fund
Raiwalui reads Wales between the lines
Fijiana ready for first Test
$70,000 mini football pitch for development
Hurricane Lee expected to move north of Puerto Rico
Argentina coach Cheika ready to move on from England loss
Search underway for abducted five-year-old
Call for more action to address mental health
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's tennis queen
Important term for students: Radrodro
Welfare recipients call for intervention
US, India, Saudi, EU unveil rail, ports deal on G20 sidelines
Apple suppliers slide on China anxiety, threat from Huawei
Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep outdoors
British heatwave brings hottest day of 2023 so far
Charter-Disney cable TV dispute leaves some NFL, U.S. Open fans in the dark
Special moment for Big T
Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina
Bring on the game says Fiji
G20 summit avoids condemning Russia for Ukraine war, calls for peace
Australia beat Georgia in Pool C opener
Staff training tops Health Ministry’s agenda
Digital Health Steering Group established
Plans to upgrade Northern Dialysis Centre
Carnival embarks on environmental sustainability
Friendship greater than the crown: Navurai
Morocco earthquake kills over 1,000 people, rescuers dig for survivors
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Biden to meet with Indonesia's president in Washington in November
Poor Italy secure bonus-point win over Namibia
England salvage 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Euro qualifier
Blackadder called up to injury-hit New Zealand squad
Lucky goal sends Belgium top of qualifying group
Walker field goal sees Roosters advance over Sharks
Panthers one step closer to history after powering past Warriors
Fiji U23 taught a footballing lesson
Blues cruise to another win
Musk says he refused Kyiv request for Starlink use in attack on Russia
We're not favourites, we're humble: Raiwalui
Senior players to ensure goal is achieved at RWC
Flying Fijians in France: 09/9/23
Nadroga defends Farebrother Trophy
Topline Warriors dedicate win to evicted residents
Ministry notes positive market indicators
Fiji ready for final dance
Ministry to appoint more liaison officers
Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar's record-breaking appearance
President visits French Foreign Legion
Denmark aims to strengthen diplomatic relations
Keep Fiji clean
Dream comes true for Prasad
England confirms 34 COVID cases linked to highly mutated variant
Powerful earthquake kills 'at least' 296 in Morocco, govt says
Fiji bench shows depth
I'm ready: Tela
Two drown in separate incidents
FCCC to conduct in-depth review of pharmacies
Changing St Giles Hospital's stigma critical: Volatabu
Man jailed for manslaughter
Fiji and Solomon Islands to strengthen air services
Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court
Nawaqanitawase fulfils promise to nonna with World Cup call-up
Musk's X Corp sues California to undo content moderation law
A month after deadly Maui fire, 66 people still missing
Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested
France down All Blacks to open home World Cup with a bang
Morata scores hat-trick as Spain thrash Georgia 7-1
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
China's Huawei launches Mate 60 Pro+
Hong Kong, Shenzhen deluged by heaviest rain on record
Tela at 10 as nine Drua named
Covenant brothers root for their ‘Humble Giant’
Wales aware of gap closing
Yada possibly sitting out final
Government announces $250,000 pre-tournament bonus for Flying Fijians
Kim’s lawyer says no deportation
Boiling Paris parties ahead of blockbuster World Cup opener
Chile opt for pack power in World Cup debut against Japan
$500K for preliminary study of new research station
Late call-ups Shimokawa, Fakatava start for Japan against Chile
Scotland at full strength for World Cup opener against Springboks
Nadroga upsets high flying Suva
Broncos smash hoodoo as Storm left reeling by Papenhuyzen injury
Three debutants for Japan Test
Botitu to replace Muntz
Dad inspires, molds Tawake in rugby journey
New pool for Fiji in OFC U16 Women’s Championship
Lautoka Netball focuses on development
Seruiratu defends FijiFirst action on Grace Road
Grace Road President in immigration custody
MoH receives over 17,000 booster vaccines
Over 16 years behind bars for rape
Teachers’ welfare tops submission list
Government encourages cooperative model
Multi-million dollar investment by Meenoos
Justice Temo assumes role of Acting President
Tower Insurance enhances parental leave benefits
ACCF signs MOU with SCGC
Biden bets on emerging markets as Xi snubs G20
This World Cup is special: Valenitabua
WAF requests water tariff review
Waisega to play an important role for possible debutants
‘Super Models’ docuseries
Fiji has second most obsessed fans
Resource shortage affects Fiji passport services
Fiji women’s U16 to see new pool draw
Flying Fijians in France: 08/9/23
Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record
Digital health strategy to boost MoH’s processes
WAF ensures water quality safety in Balevuto
HRADC wants Parole Board to be appointed
Microsoft to defend customers on AI copyright challenges
Youths involved in alleged robbery case charged
Israeli scientists create model of human embryo without eggs or sperm
Accident lands two police officers in hospital
Taxi driver to front court for allegedly raping tourist
Tewaka invests $1.5m to expand fleet
Hong Kong's heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets
Call for registration of counsellors and psychologists
Waqanigau shares painful experience
New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection
Donald Trump may seek to move Georgia election case to federal court
‘Gossip Girl’ star Taylor Momsen recalls ‘alienating’ experiences as child actor
Rescuers race to save ill US cave explorer trapped 3,000 feet underground
Three deaths from drinking contaminated water
Faletau returns to Wales starting XV
Parliamentarians wish Flying Fijians well
France maintain perfect record with Ireland win
Grace Road obtains court order to stop deportation
Rugby town fans make plans for Fiji’s game
Topline Warriors seeks financial assistance
Regulations on drugs should be more concrete
Cultural understanding vital for discipline
Committees to address sugar industry concerns
CAAF Board appoints CEO
Cane truck operators to be careful
Argentina pick six forwards on the bench against England
Young Wallabies raring to go for World Cup opener, says Jones
England's Mitchell, May and Curry start against Argentina
Italy make two changes for World Cup opener against Namibia
Ireland team named For Rugby World Cup opener against Romania
Romania shuffle backline for World Cup opener against Ireland
Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'
US to cancel Alaska oil
Ava DuVernay makes history
Mom shares son’s resilience in rugby dream
Case to answer for Bainimarama and Qiliho
Home and Living steps in
Grace Road surrounded in controversy
FCCC adjusts cement prices
FIBSA youths plant 100 mangrove seeds
Latest Messi tribute in Argentina
Volleyball tournament receives $10k boost
Empower Pacific battles suicide
Alcaraz stops Zverev to set up semi-final of US Open champions
PM considers completing FNU's Labasa Campus