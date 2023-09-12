Fiji Water hosts watch party for employees

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Water hosted a watch party for employees during the Flying Fijians match against Wales.

The bottled water company paused its production in Yaqara for a few hours and employees watched the match over breakfast.

More than 350 employees and their family members gathered to watch the game in Yaqara and at the company’s Naikabula site in Lautoka, sporting their favorite rugby gear to show support for our national team.

Article continues after advertisement

The watch party was a success and employees were able to enjoy some time away from work and support the national team.