Fiji drop two places in rankings

[Source: Rugby World Cup/Facebook]

The Flying Fijians 32-26 loss to Wales at the Rugby World Cup yesterday has seen the Flying Fijians go down by two spots on the world rankings.

Fiji is now ranked ninth, while its previous position of seventh is taken by Australia.

Wales is now eighth. Australia and Wales were both ranked below Fiji heading into the RWC.

Argentina’s loss to England sees the side drop four places and is now 10th.

Ireland remains the top ranked side in the world, followed by South Africa, France, New Zealand, and Scotland followed by England.