Fiji bench shows depth

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui says they’ve selected the best 23 players they believe can get the job done against Wales.

While the starting 15 reflects the work ethics in the last five Tests, our bench is a testament to the depth in the squad.

Josua Tuisova, Levani Botia, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Tevita Ikanivere, Sireli Maqala and Simione Kuruvoli are expected to lift the tempo in the final 20 minutes.

Coach Raiwalui says they’ve been preparing for this game since day one of camp at Welagi village in Taveuni.

‘I think we’ve got a strong bench from the front row right to the backline so we’ve got total faith in the 15 that’ll start and 23 that’ll finish the game’.

Despite the recent setback faced by the team, Captain Waisea Nayacalevu acknowledges their fans and how they’ve stood by them.

“Just continue your support for the team and we’ll do our best.”

Nayacalevu will lead the side in the captain’s run tomorrow before they play Wales at 7am on Monday.

