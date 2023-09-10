Fans unite in spirited support for Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Nasinu fans.

Fijians, renowned as some of the world’s most passionate rugby fans, are preparing to rally behind their Flying Fijians heroes from the cozy confines of their homes tomorrow morning.

The iconic Fiji flags proudly wave atop countless rooftops, businesses, organizations, and even vehicles across the nation.

The Rugby World Cup serves as an event that brings the entire country together in celebration and support for their beloved team.

It’s a testament to the unwavering spirit and camaraderie of Fiji’s rugby-loving community.

Fan Anaseini Naga have set-out plans for tomorrow morning.

“We will wake up early tomorrow morning, and we will make breakfast with my family here. We are all hyped up for tomorrow’s game, so we want to wish the boys all the best for tomorrow’s game. Go Fiji Go!”

20-year-old Emosi Seru says it will be one of the most exciting mornings to be up with family.

“Probably I will be waking up early and trying to watch with my family, and yes, we will be cheering for the team tomorrow.”

Raiwaqa resident Marika Tiwai is deeply rooting for Fijian stars to make their mark in the Rugby World Cup campaign.

“I just want to wish the boys all the best, and I hope that all the boys will make us Fijians proud.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair of Trustees Peter Mazey have also extended their best wishes.

“Guys, thanks for everything that you have done for us; it is your time now. We’re with you all the way. Go Fiji Go.”

After a historic 30-22 victory against England in the warm-up match, Simon Raiwalui’s side is all set to put on a strong physical fight against Wales at 7am.

