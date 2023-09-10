Bring on the game says Fiji

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians say they are raring to go at the Rugby World Cup, as it has been a bit of a wait after the last match against England.

Fiji beat England 30-22 in a pre-World Cup match last month.

Fiji takes on Wales at 7am tomorrow in France and the Fijians have laid the challenge down saying they want to make an early impact in the World Cup.

The two teams have wrapped up preparations and are ready to do battle for the 14th time ever and a fifth consecutive World Cup encounter.

Hard-working prop Eroni Mawi says they are ready.

“No, not really. This Flying Fijians team has been the best prepared. The boys are very keen. You can see on the boy’s faces that they really want it. They really want to win they really want to make a change and really want to make history and it’s really exciting to be in that environment. So I’m excited to see the boys take on this World Cup.”

Fijian assistant coach Glen Jackson says all systems are ready to go.

“It’s been a great week in Bordeaux. Great city boys have been wattled up, the hotels been great so it’s been quiet long preparation since the England game so it’s a little bit different for us with day off, training, day off in terms of how our boys come through. They’re fizzing ready to go. As you see it’s going to be a physical game but in terms of our preparation I think we could’ve done much more to be ready for Wales.”

