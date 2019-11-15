World Rugby cancels Junior Championship

The national Under 20 rugby side will not go to participate in the World Rugby Junior Championship in Italy.

This is after World Rugby made the decision this morning to cancel the tournament due to global COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy was supposed to host the Junior Championship but the country is the worst affected from COVID-19 recording more than 4000 deaths so far which is more than China.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they were informed by World Rugby yesterday about the decision.

“I can confirm that the under 20 World Rugby championship that was planned for Italy has been cancelled the tournament was planned for May and June but that has been cancelled”.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will have to wait for about six months before they play again in a World Series tournament.

This is after World Rugby announced this morning that the London and Paris 7s tournaments will be postponed, provisionally until September in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says they stand in solidarity with the global rugby family and people around the world at this exceptional and difficult time.