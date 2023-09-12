Women's touch rugby can get bronze says Little

Natalie Little (right) and her team.

Women’s Touch Rugby program officer Natalie Little is confident that the Fiji women’s touch rugby team has a strong chance of winning the bronze medal at the Pacific Games this year.

She believes that the team’s commitment surpasses that of previous years and sees great potential in their abilities.

Little also mentions that the team will continue to work on their development.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve got a great team culture, and I think if they can just pick up these extra little bits of stuff we’ve brought across to help them with their structure, they will do really well.”



Women’s Touch Rugby program officer Natalie Little.

However, she acknowledges that the team needs to improve its defensive structure and put in more effort in that area.

The Pacific Games will take place from November 19th to December 2nd.